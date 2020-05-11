David Compton:

I’ve heard of cow tipping, but this unfortunate accident is not funny at all.

It happened around 11:50 PM at the intersection of Highway 275 and Second Street in Neligh, Nebraska, and that’s when a semi truck hauling 31 head of cattle failed to make a corner and ended up crashing, sending cows through the roof. Three cows were found dead when the authorities arrived, four others had to be euthanized by a local vet.

Local cattle owners helped round up the remaining cattle and transported them to the Antelope County Fairgrounds.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The security camera at Lucky Joe’s Liquor captured the incident. And for all you animal lovers and vegetarians out there, we’re not going to show the full crash video, but take a look.