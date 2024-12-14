CBP Aligns Hours of Operations at Northern Border Ports of Entry.

CBP says this will allow CBP to increase border security while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade and travel. CBP officers will be deployed to busier ports of entry, enabling the agency to use its resources most effectively for its critical national security and border security missions.

These adjustments formalize current operating hours that have been in effect for more than four years at 13 ports of entry across the northern border, with eight ports of entry expanding hours. A small number of ports will see reduced hours in an effort to continually align resources to operational realities. Travelers who use these affected crossing locations will have other options within a reasonable driving distance.

Importantly, these adjustments have been made in close coordination with CBSA to ensure aligned operational hours that further enhance the security of both countries.

CBP continually monitors operations, traffic patterns, and volume, and analyzes the best use of resources to better serve the traveling public. CBP will remain engaged with local and regional stakeholders, as well as communities to ensure consistent communication and to address concerns.

The vast majority of the 118 northern border ports of entry will continue to operate at existing hours, including many with 24/7 operations. Locate ports of entry and access border wait times here.

The following are the new permanent POE hours of operation by state:

Washington:

Metaline Falls will expand its operating hours to 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Laurier will permanently maintain current hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Montana:

Scobey will expand its operating hours:

8 a.m.-9 p.m., June 1 to Sept. 15 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sept. 16 to May 31

Opheim will expand its operating hours and days to 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

Del Bonita will permanently maintain current hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Morgan will permanently maintain current hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday

North Dakota:

Fortuna will expand its operating hours to 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Neche will expand its operating hours to 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Noonan will expand its operating hours to 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Walhalla will expand its operating hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Carbury will permanently maintain current hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maida will permanently maintain current hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Northgate will permanently maintain current hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

St. John will permanently maintain current hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sherwood will permanently maintain current hours of 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Westhope will permanently maintain current hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Minnesota:

Lancaster will permanently maintain current hours of 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

New York:

Chateauguay will reduce its operating hours from 24 hours to 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Overton Corners will reduce its operating hours from 24 hours to 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Rouses Point will reduce its operating hours from 24 hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Trout River will reduce its operating hours from 24 hours to 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Vermont:

Alburg (joint port) will reduce its operating hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Canaan will reduce its operating hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

North Troy will reduce its operating hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

West Berkshire will reduce its operating hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Alburg Springs will permanently maintain current hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Derby Line (Route 5) will permanently maintain current hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

New Hampshire:

Pittsburg will permanently maintain current hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Maine:

Monticello will maintain current operating hours, but will close on U.S. and Canadian holidays.

CBP will temporarily expand its hours at the following location:

North Dakota:

Antler will expand its operating hours temporarily for 120 days to 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

CBP and CBSA will align hours at the following locations:

North Dakota:

Hannah will continue to operate from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hansboro will continue to operate from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sarles will continue to operate from 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Minnesota:

Pinecreek will continue to operate from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Roseau will continue to operate from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Maine:

Limestone will continue to operate from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Orient- will continue to operate:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the remainder of the year.

Vanceboro will continue to operate 8 a.m.-8 p.m.