Chicago protest expected to shut down Dan Ryan Expressway Aug. 15; truckers urged to avoid I-94

CHICAGO — A protest rally and march is expected to shut down portions of the Dan Ryan Expressway/Interstate 94 in Chicago Saturday, Aug. 15, according to the Mid-West Trucking Association.
Truckers are urged to avoid I-94 in both directions within the city of Chicago. If truck operators are only traveling through northeast Illinois, they are urged to take alternate routes, such as I-294.
State and local law-enforcement agencies are gearing up for the event, which is projected to include several thousand participants. According to authorities, marchers are planning to enter the northbound lanes at the 47th Street access ramp around noon and then proceed to the 43rd Street exit ramp. During the march, all vehicle traffic will be diverted to local traffic lanes.
The entrance to the northbound expressway will be restricted beginning at 63rd Street, and all traffic will be diverted off the interstate at 59th Street. In addition, traffic on the Chicago Skyway will be restricted at Stony Island Avenue.