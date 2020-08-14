Chicago protest expected to shut down Dan Ryan Expressway Aug. 15; truckers urged to avoid I-94

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
48
Exit Only
Truckers are urged to avoid Chicago’s Dan Ryan Expressway/Interstate 94 during a planned protest rally and march on Saturday, Aug. 15.

CHICAGO — A protest rally and march is expected to shut down portions of the Dan Ryan Expressway/Interstate 94 in Chicago Saturday, Aug. 15, according to the Mid-West Trucking Association.

Truckers are urged to avoid I-94 in both directions within the city of Chicago. If truck operators are only traveling through northeast Illinois, they are urged to take alternate routes, such as I-294.

State and local law-enforcement agencies are gearing up for the event, which is projected to include several thousand participants. According to authorities, marchers are planning to enter the northbound lanes at the 47th Street access ramp around noon and then proceed to the 43rd Street exit ramp. During the march, all vehicle traffic will be diverted to local traffic lanes.

The entrance to the northbound expressway will be restricted beginning at 63rd Street, and all traffic will be diverted off the interstate at 59th Street. In addition, traffic on the Chicago Skyway will be restricted at Stony Island Avenue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Lansing Michigan on Map

I-496 improvements in Lansing, Michigan, promise streamlined travel for commercial drivers

LANSING, Mich. — Work on the Interstate 496 Pave the Way project in Lansing, part of the Rebuilding Michigan program instituted by Gov. Gretchen...
Roadmaster Drivers School

Roadmaster Drivers School set to open new training center in Columbus, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking to address Ohio’s high unemployment rate and a shortage of truck drivers, Roadmaster Drivers School is opening a new training...
Tractor Trailer at Grocery Store

Groceries, paper products reinstated in FMCSA’s latest HOS waiver extension

WASHINGTON — Commercial drivers transporting grocery and paper products for emergency restocking related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been reinstated in the latest extension...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here