COVID-19 testing approved for commercial truck drivers in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Trucking Association and the Arkansas Department of Health have identified 30 community-health clinics in the state where professional truck drivers can receive a COVID-19 test. The announcement was made in a statement released May 28 by the Arkansas Trucking Association.

The statement noted, “As commercial truck drivers have continued to deliver hope and essential services, it is important they have confidence in their health while they pick up and deliver loads across the country and return to their homes and communities.”

The participating clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; some clinics offer extended hours on certain days. Drivers are advised to call ahead and make an appointment if possible, but an appointment is not required.

Drivers must present a commercial driver’s license and an insurance card and expect to wear a mask while visiting the clinic. There is no out-of-pocket expense for the test. Result times vary, but the average is two to three business days.

Please note: A negative test result is a snapshot in time and only indicates that you did not have the virus at the time of the test. Drivers can still get sick and should continue to follow distancing guidelines and wash hands their often. A positive COVID-19 test means you currently have or recently had the virus. Monitor your symptoms and get medical help right away if you have trouble breathing, confusion or bluish lips or face.

Drivers can be tested for COVID-19 at the clinics shown on the map below. For detailed information and links to each clinic, click here and scroll to Page 2.