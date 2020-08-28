Cross-country convoy to commemorate 150th anniversary of America’s first woman voter to roll out on Monday

WASHINGTON — To recognize the 150th anniversary of America’s first woman voter, American Trucking Associations is partnering with the Louisa Swain Foundation and the Wyoming Office of Tourism on a special initiative — The Louisa Swain Convoy.

On Monday, August 31, at 9:30 a.m. ET, a tractor-trailer dedicated to Louisa Swain will depart from the U.S. Capitol on a week-long, cross-country journey in destination of Laramie, Wyoming, where Louisa Swain made history 150 years ago as the first woman in America to cast a ballot.

Leading the Convoy are four female professional truck drivers, who will make stops at historical milestones and national landmarks along the way. The truck will pick up The Awakening — a historical illustration depicting the genesis of the women’s suffrage movement that is currently held at the Library of Congress — and deliver it to the Louisa Swain Foundation upon arrival in Laramie.

The convoy will culminate on September 6 — the 150th anniversary of the vote — with a re-enactment and celebration at the Louisa Swain Foundation’s History House.

The kick-off launch of the convoy will be held at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. Speakers will include Brandon Kirkham, board chair of The Louisa Swain Foundation; Chris Spear, president and CEO of American Trucking Associations; and Rhonda Hartman, professional truck driver for Old Dominion Freight Line.

For more information and to watch the live stream of the event, click here.