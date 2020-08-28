Cross-country convoy to commemorate 150th anniversary of America’s first woman voter to roll out on Monday

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
17
Louisa Swain route map
On Monday, August 31, at 9:30 a.m. ET, a tractor-trailer dedicated to Louisa Swain will depart from the U.S. Capitol on a week-long, cross-country journey in destination of Laramie, Wyoming. (Courtesy: ATA)

WASHINGTON — To recognize the 150th anniversary of America’s first woman voter, American Trucking Associations is partnering with the Louisa Swain Foundation and the Wyoming Office of Tourism on a special initiative — The Louisa Swain Convoy.

On Monday, August 31, at 9:30 a.m. ET, a tractor-trailer dedicated to Louisa Swain will depart from the U.S. Capitol on a week-long, cross-country journey in destination of Laramie, Wyoming, where Louisa Swain made history 150 years ago as the first woman in America to cast a ballot.

Leading the Convoy are four female professional truck drivers, who will make stops at historical milestones and national landmarks along the way. The truck will pick up The Awakening — a historical illustration depicting the genesis of the women’s suffrage movement that is currently held at the Library of Congress — and deliver it to the Louisa Swain Foundation upon arrival in Laramie.

The convoy will culminate on September 6 — the 150th anniversary of the vote — with a re-enactment and celebration at the Louisa Swain Foundation’s History House.

The kick-off launch of the convoy will be held at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C.  Speakers will include Brandon Kirkham, board chair of The Louisa Swain Foundation; Chris Spear, president and CEO of American Trucking Associations; and Rhonda Hartman, professional truck driver for Old Dominion Freight Line.

For more information and to watch the live stream of the event, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Drugs Hidden in Cactus Shipment

Drugs valued at nearly $65 million hidden in commercial shipments of cactus and limes

OTAY MESA, Calif. — In three separate incidents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the ports of entry and commercial cargo facilities...
trucks in traffic

U.S. DOT requests public comment on a pilot program for additional HOS flexibility

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced August 28, that it is seeking public comment on a...
Police Lights 1

Kidnapped woman escapes 18-wheeler in Texas; another woman still in truck could be in...

CISCO, Texas — Law-enforcement officials are asking for help finding a tractor-trailer that could be involved in human sex trafficking, according to a Facebook...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here