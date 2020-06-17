Customized Logistics and Delivery Association announces first scholarship recipients

WASHINGTON — Three high school students, children of professionals in the logistics industry, are the first recipients of higher education scholarships awarded by the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association (CLDA), the organization announced June 16.

The inaugural group of scholarship recipients includes Brett Bernecker of Dayton, Ohio; Khloe Jowers of Cypress, Texas; and Chase Picard of Mobile, Alabama. The three students were chosen because of their combination of high academic standards, leadership abilities and involvement in extracurricular activities.

“We were looking for a way to recognize the leaders of tomorrow among the children of those in our industry,” said Steve Howard, president of CLDA. “These three students excelled in all of those categories, and the references they received from school and community leaders and their guidance counselors where outstanding.”

To qualify for the $1,250 scholarship, which can be applied to education beyond high school, students must be associated with a member of CLDA and planning to attend college, a trade school or trucking school. This year’s scholarship recipients were selected by members of the CLDA Scholarship Committee, which included CLDA board members and active CLDA Members. The scholarships were funded by donations from CLDA members, vendors and affiliates. CLDA plans to present scholarships every year.

Brett Bernecker

Brett Bernecker is the son of Jim and Mindy Bernecker. Jim Bernecker is president of Relay Express Inc. in Fairfield, Ohio.

An honors student and student-athlete at Archbishop Alter High School in Dayton, Ohio, Brett plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business and communications from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and hopes to become an entrepreneur.

Brett is a member of the National Honor Society and is a three-year varsity letterman in soccer; he also played on the basketball and track teams. He is a member of the Key Club, Spanish Club, University Club, Dare to Care Club and Sports Club, and participates in the school’s Horizons in Medicine program. He worked part-time throughout high school.

“I am very honored to receive this scholarship and will work hard to represent the CLDA and delivery industry in general in a positive manner,” Brett said.

Khloe Jowers

Khloe Jowers is the daughter of Thomas and Kimberly Jowers of ADL Delivery in Thonotosassa, Florida. Thomas Jowers serves as the company’s vice president and chief operating officer.

Khloe is an honors student, a student-athlete and a student leader at Cypress Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas, and graduates summa cum laude, in the top 15% of her class. A member of the National Honor Society, she has also been recognized for her achievements by the Math Honor Society (Mu Alpha Theta) and the Music Honor Society (Tri-M). Her band career includes serving as head drum major, vice president and section leader. She plays varsity softball and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Baylor University in Waco, Texas; she hopes to also study marketing and sign language interpretation. Her career aspirations include either marketing for a sports team or becoming a sign language interpreter for Walt Disney World.

“My goal throughout all of my education is to spread positivity in all that I do. I want to help people and brighten their days and show them all the good to be excited about in the world,” Khloe said.

Chase Picard

Chase Picard is the son of Lawrence and Kelly Picard. Kelly Picard is the CEO of Hackbarth Delivery Service in Mobile, Alabama.

Chase is an honors student and student-athlete at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Alabama. He plans to study math or engineering at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He is considering a career in teaching or engineering and says he may pursue a graduate degree.

He leads his high school’s varsity bowling team, which he has been part for four years. In addition, he is a member of the school’s Key Club, Green Club, Chemistry Club and Physics Team. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Chase earned his black belt in Taekwondo and teaches the discipline to children. He is also involved in his church’s youth-group activities, which include volunteering at a local orphanage.

“I am a hard worker, and I am really looking forward to going to college and getting to take classes I actually like. I enjoy helping others, and that is why I continued to teach Taekwondo after progressing through the black-belt levels. I appreciate the CLDA creating this opportunity,” Chase said.

About Customized Logistics and Delivery Association

Founded in 1987, CLDA is a nonprofit professional association that serves as the voice of the logistics, delivery and express air-cargo logistics industries. The association serves the needs of its 3,500 members who are logistics professionals, carriers, shippers, drivers, air-cargo logistics providers, 3PLs and vendors serving supply-chain companies.