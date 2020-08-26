Delaware DOT’s U.S. 301 Mainline Project earns recognition in America’s Transportation Awards

DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) earned regional recognition for its U.S. 301 Mainline Project in the 2020 America’s Transportation Awards.

“This was a project that was decades in the making, and we are grateful to be recognized for the completed project that is the result of hard work by so many,” said Jennifer Cohan, Delaware’s secretary of transportation.

In the America’s Transportation Awards competition, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, state DOTs compete in three categories, including Quality of Life/Community Development, Best Use of Technology and Innovation, and Operations Excellence.

DelDOT was honored for delivering a more reliable, well-functioning and safer transportation system through operation solutions for the U.S. 301 Mainline Project. The $636 million project bypasses 29 intersections and reduces congestion in the growing Middletown area while supporting approved and proposed economic development in southern New Castle County. The project opened to traffic in January 2019. Through its first full year of operation, more than 6.2 million trips were made on the new US 301 mainline.

“Constituents all throughout the Middletown area have experienced the benefit that the new U.S. 301 bypass has provided, and the amount of truck traffic that was once on our local roads has decreased significantly,” said state Rep. Quinn Johnson (Dist. 8).

The three highest-scoring projects from each regional competition earned a place on a Top 12 list of projects that will be eligible for the national grand prize, selected by an independent panel of industry judges, and the People’s Choice Award, chosen by the general public. Each national winner will receive a $10,000 cash award to be donated to a charity or scholarship of the state DOT’s choosing.

Click here to learn more about this year’s nominees and to view the awards presentation.