Delaware police investigating fatal two car crash along I-495

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware State Police began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in the early morning of Monday, June 10.
At approximately 2:12 a.m., a white International HV613 USPS truck tractor was traveling on I-495 northbound just north of Edgemoor Road. The second vehicle, a silver Nissan Altima, was traveling in the same direction and collided with the rear end of the USPS truck. According to authorities, the impact caused the USPS truck to spin towards the edge of the roadway (eastern side), striking a metal guardrail and overturning down an embankment before coming to a stop in the grassy area between I-495 and railroad tracks. The Nissan struck the guardrail along the right shoulder before it stopped in the northbound interstate lanes.
Officers reported that the cause of the crash was undetermined but that an investigation would be completed to find the answer. The driver of the USPS truck, a 59-year-old man from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Nissan driver, a 31-year-old man from Middletown, Delaware, only received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.
The name of the deceased is being withheld at the moment.
