TheTrucker.com
The Nation

E2open expands partnership with Uber Freight

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   E2open expands partnership with Uber Freight
Reading Time: 2 minutes
E2open expands partnership with Uber Freight
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has announced the expansion of its partnership with Uber Freight to provide a real-time rating solution within e2open’s Transportation Management System application. (Courtesy: e2open)

AUSTIN, Texas – E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is expanding its partnership with Uber Freight.

The partnership will provide a real-time rating solution within e2open’s Transportation Management System application, a news release stated.

“The Carrier Highlight is a new core capability enabled by e2open’s multi-tenant environment that offers all shippers an instant comparison of real-time transportation rate options against both contract and spot rates currently available in their network,” according to the news release.

Uber Freight is the first preferred carrier partner showcased in the application.

Through direct integration with Uber Freight’s digital freight brokerage, e2open compares real-time rates against existing network rates and provides 24/7 access with 100% tendered acceptance. E2open TMS users are presented with savings opportunities during shipment planning, with the possibility to tender the shipment at a lower cost.

“In today’s changing market, building resilient supply chains and utilizing real-time freight are crucial for business success,” Laurent Hautefeuille, head of strategy and business development at Uber Freight, said. “At Uber Freight, we’ve built one of the world’s largest managed transportation networks and support shippers with reduced overhead costs and flexible, scalable operations. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with e2open and support pricing decisions with new embedded features to help shippers secure optimal rates into the future.”

The Carrier Highlight offers all shipper users access to the list of featured transportation providers, even if the carrier is not in the shipper’s network. The shipper can onboard the selected carrier to benefit from the current rate reduction and use the new carrier partner for future load savings.

In addition, carriers in the network are afforded exposure to more shippers.

“Shippers need ways to optimize their transportation spend to win when rates are rising and when they are falling,” said Peter Hantman, chief operating officer at e2open. “Together with our partners, e2open is focused on adding value for our clients and helping them realize more efficiency in their supply chains.”

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE