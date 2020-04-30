‘Emergency project’ to expand truck parking at Arizona‘s Haviland rest area on Interstate 40

PHOENIX — A project fast-tracked by the Arizona Department of Transportation will add 38 truck parking spaces to the Haviland Rest Area along Interstate 40 west of Kingman.

Deemed an emergency project due to the COVID-19 crisis, the upgrade will allow more commercial drivers to rest as they travel long distances delivering essential supplies. The Arizona State Transportation Board awarded the $3.98 million project to Fann Contracting on April 28.

The Arizona DOT is adding 22 truck-parking spaces to the existing seven spaces at the eastbound rest area and 16 spaces to the existing seven spaces at the westbound rest area. The facilities are located between mileposts 22 and 23, about 25 miles southwest of Kingman.

“This project helps everyone get safely home by making it easier for long-haul truck drivers to get the rest they need while they support our communities,” said John Halikowski, director of the Arizona DOT.

The project is scheduled to start next week and is expected to be complete by July; schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. Haviland Rest Area will remain open and available for commercial vehicles and other travelers during the work.

In addition to moving this project forward to support trucking, ADOT has temporarily reopened the Parks and Christensen rest areas, located along Interstate 40 and Interstate 17, respectively, in northern Arizona, exclusively for the use of commercial vehicles.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona DOT also raised the weight limit for commercial vehicles hauling supplies for the COVID-19 relief effort to 90,000 pounds, making it more efficient to get supplies to grocery stores and medical facilities.

