Espyr’s Fit to Pass program now offers mobile app to help drivers improve health, wellness

TAMPA, Fla. — Fit to Pass, a program designed by Espyr to reinforce healthy lifestyles for commercial drivers and prepare them to pass the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) recertification exams, is now available as an easy-to-use mobile app.

Espyr’s Fit to Pass is a year-round coaching program designed to improve the health of professional drivers. Ninety days before a driver’s scheduled DOT recertification exam, the program intensifies to help him or her pass the test.

“We’re elated to be partnering with Transflo to improve the health of professional drivers and help them protect their livelihoods by passing the DOT re-cert exam.” said Rick Taweel, CEO of Espyr.

Carriers can now download the Fit to Pass app, developed by Espyr in partnership with Transflo, directly to their smart phones and tablets via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Fit to Pass benefits both drivers and their employers by:

Keeping drivers on the road;

Helping retain experienced, skilled drivers;

Saving on hiring and training new drivers;

Reducing driver sick days; and

Increasing overall productivity.

In addition, Espyr has partnered with Transflo to integrate the Fit to Pass program with the Transflo Mobile+ app, creating even more ways for carriers to easily communicate with their drivers through existing platforms.

“We’re very excited about the partnership with Espyr and believe in the importance of adding driver health as a key component into Transflo digital ecosystem of solutions,” said Doug Schrier, vice president of product and innovation for Transflo.