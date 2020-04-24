Fast-food headquarters thinks ‘outside the bun’ to feed truck drivers

IRVINE, Calif. — Taco Bell is offering a free lunch to truckers and other essential personnel at its headquarters, 1 Glen Bell Way beginning at 11 a.m. Pacific Time today (Friday, April 24).

The event, which will be repeated next Friday, May 1, features a “truck-thru” lane that’s accessible to large trucks and other service vehicles and is aimed at truck drivers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, law-enforcement officers and other essential works.

During the event, the Taco Bell kitchen staff will serve custom Cravings Boxes; each includes a Crunchwrap supreme, a bean burrito, cinnamon twists and a Baja Blast beverage.

Drivers taking advantage of the free lunch are asked to enter the Taco Bell property from Glen Bell Way and follow the signs. For more information about the event, click here.