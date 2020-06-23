Fireworks explode inside crashed tractor-trailer, injuring three

FREMONT, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling fireworks south of Uehling.

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, the Nebraska State Patrol received a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV at the intersection of State Highway 77 and Road F in Dodge County. When troopers arrived on scene, the tractor-trailer, which was hauling fireworks, was fully engulfed in flames and fireworks inside the trailer were actively exploding. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Hooper Police Department also responded to the call.

Witnesses were able to extricate all persons involved in the crash from the vehicles before authorities arrived on the scene. Both occupants of the SUV, a Toyota Highlander, were transported to the hospital in Fremont for treatment; the driver was then flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional treatment. The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated on the scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.