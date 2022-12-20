Flatbed drives slight spot rate gain in latest freight numbers from Truckstop, FTR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following a down week for spot metrics, rates and load activity in the Truckstop.com system was higher in total during the week ended Dec. 16 (week 50), but flatbed led the principal segments in both categories.

Broker-posted rates were down in refrigerated and basically flat in dry van week over week, but the flatbed segment saw its first rate increase in five weeks, according to a news release from Truckstop.com and FTR Transportation Intelligence.

Load volume in the van segments is still close to the five-year average, but flatbed load activity remains far below average.

Total spot volume increased 8% after falling nearly 19% in the prior week.

Volume was almost 50% below the same 2021 week and 11% below the five-year average for the week. Volume was up in all regions, led by the Southeast. Truck availability eased by almost 1%, and the Market Demand Index — the ratio of loads to trucks — increased.

The total broker-posted spot market rate increased more than 1 cent after falling more than 6 cents in the prior week. Rates were about 15% below the same 2021 week but more than 7% above the five-year average for the week. However, FTR estimates that rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were more than 25% below the same week last year.

Dry van spot rates were unchanged after falling almost 5.5 cents in the prior week. Rates were nearly 21% below the same 2021 week and 1.5% below the five-year average for the week. Dry van rates excluding a fuel surcharge were more than 32% lower than in the same week last year. Dry van loads ticked up a little more than 1% after falling 19% in the previous week. Volume was 47% below the same 2021 week and about 5% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated spot rates decreased more than 2 cents after falling more than 15 cents in the prior week. Rates were almost 25% below the same 2021 week but 0.4% above the five-year average for the week. Rates excluding fuel surcharges were about 35% below the same week last year. Refrigerated loads increased about 12% after falling 22% in the previous week. Volume was nearly 50% below the same week last year and more than 4% below the five-year average for the week.

Flatbed spot rates increased nearly 2 cents after falling almost 6 cents in the previous week. Rates were about 10% below the same 2021 week but nearly 15% above the five-year average for the week. Excluding an imputed surcharge, flatbed rates were about 20% below the same week last year. Flatbed loads rose 15% after falling almost 20% in the prior week. Volume was almost 60% below the same 2021 week and nearly 30% below the five-year average for the week.