TheTrucker.com
The Nation

FMCSA’s new state licensing requirements take effect in November

By The Trucker News Staff -
FMCSA’s new state licensing requirements take effect in November
Beginning Nov. 8, state driver's licensing agencies will be required to check past drug and alcohol use for holders and applicants of commercial driver's licenses and permits.
CAT300x250TheTrucker083021

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will soon require state driver’s licensing agencies (SDLAs) to check an applicant’s drug and alcohol use history.

According to the Federal Register, beginning Nov. 8, state agencies must run names through an FMCSA-administered database containing “driver-specific controlled substance and alcohol records” before issuing new commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs), renewing licenses, upgrading licenses or transferring commercial licenses or permits.

If violations are found, the applicant’s request for a license will be denied until they comply with return-to-duty requirements.

The FMCSA has also mandated that current license holders be reviewed through the database, and if violations are found, their commercial learner’s permit (CLP) or CDL privileges will be downgraded until they comply with return-to-duty requirements.

The FMCSA said that the rule “will help keep unsafe drivers off the road while increasing compliance with the commercial motor vehicle driving prohibition.”

MythReality eBook Ads 300x250 1

There are two ways the SDLAs will receive notification of the driver’s prohibited status, according to the Federal Register.

The SDLA “pulls” the information from the clearinghouse by conducting a required query prior to a specified commercial licensing transaction or the FMCSA “pushes” the information to the SDLA whenever a drug or alcohol program violation is reported to the clearinghouse for a CLP or CDL holder licensed in that state.

The FMCSA will also “push” a notification to the SDLA when the driver complies with return to duty requirements and is no longer prohibited by FMCSA’s regulations from operating a commercial motor vehicle.

In addition, if the FMCSA determines that a driver was erroneously identified as prohibited, the agency will notify the SDLA that the individual is not prohibited from operating a CMV; the SDLA must promptly reinstate the commercial driving privilege to the driver’s license and expunge the driving record accordingly.

Click here to view the complete ruling from the Federal Register.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE