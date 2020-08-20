FMCSA calls for public comments on broker transparency regarding transaction records

WASHINGTON — In a notice published Aug. 19 in the Federal Register, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) requests public comments on rulemaking regarding broker transparency. The comment period ends Oct. 19.

The action comes after the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) and the Small Business Transportation Coalition (SBTC) submitted petitions to amend certain requirements for property brokers.

In May, OOIDA asked FMCSA to require that property brokers to automatically provide an electronic copy of each transaction record within 48 hours of the completion of a contracted service. OODIA also asked that brokers be prohibited from including contract provisions requiring motor carriers to waive their rights to access transaction records.

SBTC requested brokers be prohibited from requiring carriers waive their rights to transaction records as a condition for doing business. In addition, SBTC asked that FMCSA bar brokers from including in their contract agreements stipulations or clauses that exempt them from compliance with the transparency requirement.

