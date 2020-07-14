FMCSA extends emergency-relief exemptions through August 14, with modifications

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended exemptions under the modified expanded Emergency Declaration No. 2020-002 for truckers providing emergency relief to the COVID-19 crisis until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Aug. 14, the agency said on Monday, July 13.

The exemption, previously extended and set to expire today (July 14), provides relief from Parts 390 through 399 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) for the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, and addresses the need for immediate transportation of essential supplies related to the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump on March 13.

The current exemptions apply to motor carriers and commercial drivers who are providing direct assistance in support of emergency relief efforts related to COVID-19. Exemptions are limited to the transportation of:

Livestock and livestock feed;

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19; and

Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitization and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants.

FMCSA specifies that “direct assistance” does not include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration.

Under the extension of the modified expanded Emergency Declaration No. 2020-002, motor carriers and drivers must continue to comply with specific FMCSRs as set forth in the exemption, including compliance with state laws and regulations, impaired or fatigued driving restrictions, using hand-held mobile telephones while driving and others. To view the current extension, click here.