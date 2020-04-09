FMCSA extends hours-of-service suspension through May 15

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has issued an extension to its unprecedented suspension of hours of service for commercial vehicles. This exemption will now expire on May 15, 2020, as a response to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency also extended the qualifying supplies to include liquefied gases to be used in refrigeration or cooling systems.

The original emergency declaration granting relief from hours-of-service requirements was issued March 13 and was initially set to expire on April 12. The agency’s release states that “because emergency conditions have not abated” the relief will continue.

The FMCSA’s declaration provides for regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicles transporting the following:

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.

Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants.

Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores.

Immediate precursor raw materials — such as paper, plastic or alcohol — that are required and to be used for the manufacture of essential items.

Fuel.

Liquefied gases to be used in refrigeration or cooling systems.

Equipment, supplies and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine.

Persons designated by federal, state or local authorities for medical, isolation or quarantine purposes.

Persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services.

The expanded and extended declaration stipulates that direct assistance does not include routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of the emergency declaration.

To ensure continued safety on the nation’s roadways, the emergency declaration stipulates that once a driver has completed his or her delivery, the driver must receive a minimum of 10 hours off duty if transporting property, eight hours if transporting passengers.

To read FMCSA’s official release regarding the extension and expansion, visit: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency/expanded-emergency-declaration-under-49-cfr-ss-39023-no-2020-002-relating-covid-19.