FMCSA extends temporary waiver for training of qualifying third-party CDL skills test examiners

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) on June 22 extended a temporary waiver allowing state-authorized third-party skills text examiners who meet specific qualifications to administer the commercial driver’s license (CDL) knowledge test without completing a CDL knowledge test training course.

The original waiver, issued April 9, was set to expire June 30; the new issuance extends the waiver until Sept. 30 or until the presidential declaration of national emergency regarding COVID-19 is revoked.

Qualified third-party examiners must have a valid CDL test examiner certification and must have previously completed a CDL skills test examiner training course that satisfies the requirements of 49 CFR § 384.228(d) to administer the CDL knowledge test.

Even though some states have begun to reopen their driver licensing agencies under phased state reopening plans, man licensing agencies are offering limited services in response to social-distancing criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Because of this, some agencies are unable to administer the knowledge test to applicants for commercial learner’s permits (CLPs).

The waiver notes: “Given the COVID-19 public health emergency, there is a continued need for immediate transportation of essential supplies, equipment and persons, which requires an adequate and sustained supply of drivers trained to operate a commercial motor vehicle (CMV). Further, ensuring an adequate supply of trained drivers is vital to economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

To view the entire waiver, click here.