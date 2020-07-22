FMCSA’s 2020 Trucking Safety Summit to take virtual format, slated for August 5

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has scheduled the 2020 Trucking Safety Summit as a virtual event on August 5.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has announced that the 2020 Trucking Safety Summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT on Aug. 5, utilizing a virtual format. The purpose of the public meeting is “to solicit information on improving safe operation of property-carrying commercial motor vehicles on our nation’s roadways,” according to FMCSA.

During the one-day event, stakeholders — including motor carriers, drivers, safety-technology developers and users, federal and state partners, and safety advocacy groups — and members of the public can share their ideas on improving trucking safety. The event will be held online using the platform GoToWebinar.

For information about the event, including a list of scheduled sessions and directions for registering, click here.

