Free lunch for MTAC member truckers provided at Wallingford, Connecticut, rest area May 29

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Drivers from Motor Transport Association of Connecticut (MTAC) companies will be treated to a free lunch at the Wallingford rest area on southbound Interstate 91 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. eastern time today (Friday, May 29).

Meals will be purchased from Chris and Roy’s food truck or other food trucks present at the rest area. Drivers from MTAC member companies who are in the area during their workday are encouraged to stop by.

The event, the fourth of its kind, is hosted by MTAC and sponsored by Coastal Carriers of Connecticut. John Pruchnicki, who is a member of MTAC’s board of directors, and a past chairman of the board for the association, is a co-owner of Coastal Carriers of Connecticut.

“I appreciate Coastal Carriers volunteering to host another food truck event where they will buy meals for commercial truck drivers,” said MTAC President Joe Sculley. “They, like our previous food-truck event sponsors, want to show appreciation for truck drivers who have been working on the front lines in direct response to the pandemic.”

The May 29 food-truck event in Wallingford follows other successful food-truck events held by MTAC and its members. Whelen Engineering sponsored an event on May 6 in North Stonington, Connecticut; Berkshire Energy Depot sponsored an event on May 15 in Wallingford, Connecticut; and Nutmeg International Trucks and Allegiance Truck Group sponsored an event on May 20 in Southington, Connecticut.