Full closure of I-30 through downtown Little Rock in effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
As part of the 30 Crossing project, construction crews will install structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, crews will temporarily close all lanes of traffic on I-30 through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Closure details
- I-30 westbound will be closed to traffic from the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock to I-630 in Little Rock. I-40 traffic will not have access to I-30 westbound.
- I-30 eastbound will be closed to traffic between I-630 and the Arkansas River Bridge.
I-30 westbound detour information
- Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30.
- Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30.
- Alternate routes to access Little Rock and North Little Rock, take Highway 365 (Exit 152) or Highway 107 (Exit 153A). See map NR 22-269-A for additional information.
Click here for a detailed map of the westbound detour.
I-30 Eastbound detour information
- I-30 eastbound traffic will detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the 4th Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock. See map NR 22-269-B for additional information.
Click here for a detailed map of the eastbound detour.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.