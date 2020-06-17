Full-service Pilot Travel Center now open in Rochelle, Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Truck drivers and other motorists can now take advantage of a new Pilot Travel Center in Rochelle, Illinois. The facility, which opened in late May, offers full amenities, and adds about 50 local jobs and other economic benefits to the community.

Pilot Co. continues to evaluate carefully its food service and dining options as states allow, taking every precaution to maintain cleanliness, health and safety while also providing a variety of options for travelers. Now more than ever, it is important to bring more amenities and essentials goods and food to professional drivers as they continue to deliver to communities across the country.

“We’re committed to making a better day for people living, working and traveling through Ogle county and across the nation,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Co. “We continue to invest in new locations to bring convenience, quality, great food and amenities to those who are traveling the roadways.”

In honor of Pilot’s history of giving back and its commitment to fueling life’s journeys, the company is donating $5,000 to benefit the Rochelle Township High School technology programs.

“Pilot Company is honored to be a part of the Rochelle community and to contribute to the local high school,” said Alan Thagard, manager of the Pilot Travel Center. “Our friendly team members look forward to serving our guests and providing a clean, all-in-one fuel stop with a variety of food, drinks, supplies and amenities.”

This Pilot Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

10 gasoline fueling positions and eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling.

Fresh-made pizza; home-style meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner; and hot and cold Grab-and-Go offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, fruit cups, burritos and an array of snack items.

Dunkin’ Donuts self-serve offerings

Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew.

Five showers.

78 truck parking spots

Public laundry and seating area.

Everyday products for quick shopping needs.

The new facility, at 1201 E. Illinois Route 38 in Rochelle, Illinois, will be the company’s 71st location in Illinois, including travel centers, dealers and fueling locations. The center is expected to contribute $3 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

As states across the nation reach various stages of reopening, Pilot Travel Centers continue to provide access to a variety of prepared food options. Some self-serve items are back, including hot grill (250 locations) and fresh soup (200 locations), as permitted at select locations.

Frequent and deep cleaning processes remain in place and Pilot continues to reinforce best practices for sanitation and hygiene. All team members are still required to wear masks while working, and other safety measures are in place to protect both customers and employees.