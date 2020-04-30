Great America Trucking Show canceled for 2020

DALLAS – The 2020 Great America Trucking Show, which was scheduled for Aug. 27-29 and presented by Randall-Reilly, has been canceled according to a release on the show’s website.

“The same fears and uncertainties that have led entities as diverse as Facebook and Major League Baseball to cancel or severely curtail in-person events have informed a very difficult decision: Randall-Reilly is canceling the Great American Trucking Show, scheduled for Aug. 27-29, 2020. This decision has been made with the health and well-being of all participants first and foremost in mind,” the release said.

The release continued to say that the show’s presenters “will use the coming months to determine what form future events take and assess the safeguards needed to ensure your health.”

“This pandemic has underscored how critical the industry and drivers are to the well-being of America. The fleets, owner-operators and drivers are what’s kept the flow of food and other goods in stores and homes. We are thankful to you, proud of you and will keep you posted on what’s next for GATS so we can celebrate you at a future event,” according to the website.