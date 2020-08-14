I-496 improvements in Lansing, Michigan, promise streamlined travel for commercial drivers

The Trucker News Staff
Lansing Michigan on Map
Improvements along Interstate 496 in Lansing, Michigan, promise commercial drivers a smoother route.

LANSING, Mich. — Work on the Interstate 496 Pave the Way project in Lansing, part of the Rebuilding Michigan program instituted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, continues, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Now that reconstruction on the eastbound side of I-496 has been completed, crews are clearing old, deteriorating pavement on westbound I-496 in Eaton County so a new freeway can take shape. A YouTube video posted by MDOT highlights the work completed so far, as well as all the public benefits produced by the department’s partnership with local road agencies in this area.

The project is one of 122 on heavily traveled state highways made possible or put on an accelerated timeline thanks to bond financing approved by the Michigan’s state transportation commission in January. When the bond financing is complete, it will allow the department to advance projects so users can more quickly enjoy the benefits. Bonding for improvements with a significant useful life spreads the project costs to the users over a longer period of time.

Rebuilding the I-496 freeway completely will save commuters and commercial haulers countless hours and money lost to delays from ongoing maintenance work, MDOT said.

“This freeway has been held together with patches and emergency repairs for too long,” Whitmer said. “This is the first of the Rebuilding Michigan initiative that is rebuilding roads so commuters know they will have a smooth and reliable ride for many decades to come. I look forward to long-term fixes like this across the state over the next few years.”

MDOT is investing approximately $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road; click here for a map. Work includes rebuilding the freeway and ramps, preventive maintenance on all the bridges in the project area, and making operational improvements to the entrance and exit ramps at the I-96, Creyts Road and Waverly Road interchanges.

MDOT states that these improvements will provide increased safety and mobility for the state’s capital city in the area of I-496, connecting the local, national, and international trade corridor. Local road work is also taking place alongside the I-496 project, including Waverly Road reconstruction between Lansing Road and St. Joseph Street, construction of a shared-use path along Waverly Road from Old Lansing Road north to St. Joseph Street, and water main installation at various locations crossing I-496; all of this work is more than halfway complete. MDOT has partnered with the Ingham County Road Commission and other key stakeholders to condense the timeline and expense of the project.

For more information about the I-496 project, click here.

