Idaho plans rotating short-term closures of four rest areas beginning July 21

SHOSHONE, Idaho — Some rest areas in south-central Idaho will be temporarily closed on a rotating basis while crews apply seal coating to the pavement, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). The work is expected to begin this week and be complete by Aug. 5, weather permitting.

“Over the next three weeks, we will seal-coat four different rest area locations on our state routes,” said Sam Purser, project manager for ITD’s south-central region. “This will improve the area for travelers who use these facilities.”

Electronic message boards and barricades will be used place to notify traveling motorists of the closures. The following is a list of anticipated closures and dates:

July 21-22: Timmerman Rest Area (Junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. 20), south of Bellevue;

July 28-30: Bliss Rest Areas (Interstate 84), west of Bliss;

July 30-31: Hagerman Rest Area (U.S. 30), south of Hagerman; and

August 3-5: Cotterel Rest Areas (Interstate 84), north of Sublett.

“In addition to the rest area parking lots, we will also be seal coating the on and off ramps and various short portions of I-84,” Purser said.

Seal coating is a surface treatment performed during the summer months to preserve and extend the life of Idaho’s roadways by applying a layer of oil and rock chips. It also provides a skid-resistant surface for better vehicle traction. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for rocks to properly adhere to the oil.

Rock chips placed during seal coats have potential to cause windshield damage, so drivers are cautioned to slow down when traveling to and from these facilities. Motorcyclists are also encouraged to exercise extreme caution when traveling through these areas.