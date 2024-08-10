Idaho State Police investigating crash involving two semi trucks

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that involved two semi trucks that occurred at 2:15 p.m. on August 9, 2024.

According to the ISP, a 26-year-old male from Wendell, ID and a juvenile passenger were traveling in a 1998 Freightliner semi-truck loaded with manure, eastbound on Interstate 84 (I84) near milepost 180. A 49-year-old male from Clovis, Calif., was traveling in a 2013 Freightliner semi-truck struck the rear of the 1998 Freightliner.

Authorities say the 2013 Freightliner was loaded with 48,000 pounds of cane molasses and lost about 1,000 pounds due to the collision. The 1998 Freightliner came to rest in the center median and caught on fire.

The driver of the 1998 Freightliner and the juvenile passenger were not wearing their seat belt and were transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

ISP stated that the left lane eastbound of I-84 was blocked for approximately four and half hours.

This incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.