Illinois DOT partners with local groups to provide free food for truckers at weigh stations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — To help the public show appreciation to the trucking industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Transportation will coordinate with groups that want to provide free food to truckers. Events that meet and follow specific safety requirements will be held at select IDOT weigh stations throughout the state.

“We are proud to offer our assistance in saying thank you to truckers and giving them some encouragement in their travels,” said Omer Osman, the state’s acting transportation secretary. “All of us owe these men and women our gratitude for keeping the nation’s supply chain moving, making sure food is winding up in our homes, and getting medical supplies and equipment to the people that need them most.”

The events will be held only at weigh stations, with a maximum time limit of three hours for each event. Illinois Department of Public Health criteria for handling food and other safety guidelines, which can be viewed by clicking here, must be followed at all times. Events will not be held at rest areas.

Scheduling will be coordinated by IDOT and the Illinois State Police. Requests by organizations wishing to distribute food must be received at least five days in advance. The following weigh stations will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

Interstate 55 southbound at Williamsville in Sangamon County;

Interstate 57 northbound and southbound at Marion in Williamson County;

Interstate 64 eastbound at O’Fallon in St. Clair County;

Interstate 70 westbound at Marshall in Marshall County;

Interstate 74 eastbound and westbound at Moline in Henry County;

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound at East Moline in Rock Island County; and

Interstate 70 eastbound at Brownstown in Fayette County.

For more information or to schedule a group’s involvement, contact Keith Donovan, weight enforcement engineer, at keith.donovan@illinois.gov or 217-299-0934.

Photo courtesy of the Illinois Department of Transportation.