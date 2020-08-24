Illinois, Missouri receive AASHTO award for Mississippi River bridge

By
The Associated Press
-
18
Champ Clark Bridge
The Champ Clark Bridge, which crosses the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri, has earned the two states top honors from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials two years in a row. (Courtesy: Champ Clark Bridge)

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illinois and Missouri’s partnership that replaced the 92-year-old Champ Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River has earned the two states a regional transportation award for the second year in a row.

Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the regional transportation award for Midwest states comes from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

The bridge connecting the two states along U.S. 54 took top honors in the “Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium Project” category.

Illinois and Missouri shared the cost of the $60 million bridge, which links Louisiana, Missouri and Pike County in Illinois, about 90 miles northwest of St. Louis. The project doubled the width of the original bridge and eliminated a 40-ton weight restriction while adding lanes for bikes and pedestrians.

The first bridge was built in 1928 and honors James Beauchamp Clark of Bowling Green, Missouri, who was U.S. House Speaker from 1911-1919. The last of the original span was demolished in November 2019.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Grizzly Fire

Wildfires continue to impact Colorado highways but some roads now open with restrictions

DENVER ― While wildfires continue across Colorado, some previously closed roadways have reopened to traffic, albeit with restrictions, according to a post on the...
UPS Truck

UPS driver arrested, charged in Aug. 19 shooting on I-5 in Oregon, named as...

SALEM, Ore. — Kenneth Ayers, 49, a truck driver from Roseburg, Oregon, has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a motorist that...
Moving Truck

ATA votes to expand with addition of moving and storage industry to membership

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Executive Committee on Aug. 19 voted to bring the moving and storage industry into ATA as...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here