Indiana DOT announces extended closures along I-70 for scheduled maintenance, repair

INDIANAPOLIS — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 from the South Split to Ronald Reagan Parkway in Indianapolis will be closed for approximately 30 days each to allow work crews to patch concrete and perform maintenance on bridge joints and decks.

All eastbound lanes of I-70 from Ronald Reagan Parkway to the South Split will close May 22; the lanes are scheduled to reopen June 28. The closure will remain effect during Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25.

The westbound lanes from the South Split to Ronald Reagan Parkway will close June 26 with reopening scheduled for July 30; the closure will remain in effect during the July 4 holiday weekend.

All collector lanes will be open to and from the Indianapolis International Airport during the full closures. During the closures, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and plan extra time to travel. Alternate routes include:

From the airport to I-70 eastbound: Take the collector lanes to I-465 northbound around to I-70 eastbound.

I-70 westbound to the airport: Take I-465 southbound around to Ronald Reagan collector lanes to get to the airport, or continue north on I-465 to get back to I-70 westbound.

The Indiana DOT and its contractor partner, Rieth-Riley, are accelerating planned construction on I-70 to allow work to be done before major events that have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 public health emergency resume. Full interstate closures are necessary to ensure safety for workers, reduce the overall construction time and maximize use of taxpayer dollars.

The map below shows the affected route (image courtesy of Indiana Department of Transportation).