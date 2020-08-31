Indiana DOT plans installment of intersection conflict warning systems; hopes to significantly reduce crashes

Truck Crossing Intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation is implementing a program to install intersection conflict warning systems at key locations across the state in an effort to reduce severe crashes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) plans to start installing intersection conflict warning systems (ICWS) in several locations today (Monday, Aug. 31); installation will continue into late spring 2020. According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the systems will improve safety at non-signalized, stop-controlled intersections, reducing severe crashes by as much as 20% to 30%.

Intersection Diagram
Caution signs and pressure-activated warning lights will alert drivers at intersections equipped with conflict warning systems to oncoming or waiting traffic. (Courtesy: Indiana Department of Transportation)

The warning systems use signs and flashing yellow warning lights, triggered by vehicle-detection devices installed under the pavement, to alert drivers approaching two-way stop-controlled intersections that traffic is approaching or that there is a waiting vehicle.

NDOT notes that drivers approaching intersections equipped with the warning systems should be cautious even if the lights are not flashing. For more information about using the systems, click here.

Morgan County drivers will be among the first in the state to benefit from a new warning system proven to reduce severe crashes, as IDOT begins installation of the an ICWS at Indiana Highway 144 and Neitzel/Pennington Road Aug. 31. Indiana Highway 144 has higher traffic volume with no stop sign, while the minor road (Neitzel/Pennington Road) has lower traffic volume with a stop sign. Click here to view a video explaining how the system will work.

The following intersections, listed by district, are also included in the ICWS plan. For updates about the installation schedule for each system, follow the individual districts on Facebook or Twitter.

East Central (Greenfield District)

  • S. 27 and Indiana Highway 28;
  • Indiana Highway 38 and Moontown/Hinkle Road;
  • S. 40 and County Road 600 E.; and
  • S. 40 and Indiana Highway 3/S. County Road 325 W.

Northeast (Fort Wayne District)

  • Indiana Highway 109 and County Road 400 N.; and
  • Indiana Highway 26 and County Road 950 E./County Road 900 S.

Southeast (Seymour District)

  • Indiana Highway 60 and Old Highway 60 junction;
  • Indiana Highway 60 and Ebenezer Church Road;
  • Indiana Highway 144 and Pennington/Neitzel Road (installation began Aug. 31);
  • Indiana Highway 46 and Lower Schooner Road; and
  • Indiana Highway 46 and Sewell Road.

Southwest (Vincennes District)

  • Indiana Highway 70 and Indiana Highway 275;
  • Indiana Highway 65 and Boonville/New Harmony Road; and
  • Indiana Highway 45 and Indiana Highway 54.

West Central (Crawfordsville District)

  • Indiana Highway 47 and County Road 625 E.;
  • S. 41 and Evans Avenue; and
  • Indiana Highway 63 and Indiana Highway 28.

