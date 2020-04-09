Indiana launches program to permit food trucks at rest areas

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation has launched a temporary program to permit licensed food trucks to operate at rest area locations on Indiana interstate highways to provide food and beverage options for commercial truck drivers and motorists engaged in essential travel during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The program will provide needed options for truck drivers, many of whom are reporting limited availability of food and beverages options near highways across the country due to restaurants and other businesses following public health guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing dining rooms and in some cases reducing hours of operation.

In accordance with the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Notice of Enforcement Discretion titled “Operation of Commercial Food Trucks in Federally Funded Interstate Highway Rest Areas”, issued April 3, 2020, INDOT will temporarily permit food trucks to service rest areas and welcome centers statewide.

INDOT will issue two permits for food trucks to operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day on a first-come, first-served basis for more than 25 rest areas.

Permits will be valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.