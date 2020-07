SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour, Indiana, Fire Department was called to the TA Travel Center at 2336 E. Tipton St. during the early hours of July 6, according to the Seymour Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the local fire department was able to contain the blaze. Damage was limited to the west side of the building. An investigation is ongoing, the Seymore Police Department said in a Facebook post.