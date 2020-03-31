Indiana waives several motor carrier service requirements

INDIANAPOLIS – In support of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-02 declaring a public health disaster emergency in Indiana due to COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Revenue Commissioner Bob Grennes has waived several Motor Carrier Services requirements until May 22, 2020.

The waivers affect:

Out-of-state motor carriers who are delivering COVID-19 supplies do not need to obtain trip permits or register with the International Registration Plan (IRP) or the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) before entering Indiana. Upon request, drivers must be able to prove they are hauling food, goods, medical supplies, other equipment and supplies to address the public health threat posed by COVID-19. This waiver will expire on May 22, 2020.

IRP or Base Plate registrations (BPR) expiring on March 31, 2020, or April 30, 2020, will not expire until May 31, 2020. Also, an Indiana-based IRP or BPR registrant may delay a registration renewal and/or payment for registrations effective May 1, 2020, until May 31, 2020.

Any delayed IRP renewal registrations and/or payments must have an effective renewed IRP registration submitted to DOR by June 1, 2020.

Indiana-based IFTA licensees that file quarterly motor carrier fuel tax returns may delay the first quarter’s return (ordinarily due April 30, 2020) to May 31, 2020. Also, following IFTA’s recommendation, DOR waives the requirements to display or possess IFTA credentials until May 22, 2020.

Full details are available here.