Industries come together to #thankatrucker, provide hand sanitizer, meals for drivers

ARLINGTON, Va. — American Trucking Associations, along with OneBeacon, U.S. Bank, Michelin and Hydro-Chem Systems, announced May 11 that the organizations are working together to provide hand-sanitizer stations, along with meals for professional truck drivers, through a new initiative: “Providing for the Frontlines.”

In addition to celebrating the unsung heroes in the trucking industry who continue to deliver America’s goods through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative aims to provide relief to the hard-working men and women who spend their days and nights behind the wheel.

“OneBeacon Insurance is proud of truckers and their unwavering determination to continue to deliver much-needed goods and services during COVID-19,” said Lori A. Cernera, president of OneBeacon’s Accident and Health group. “In their honor, we are excited to be able to sponsor a program that provides drivers with hand sanitizer and gift cards for meals during this difficult time.”

OneBeacon, a platinum sponsor of the initiative, has created a Highway Heroes video to honor and thank professional truck drivers.

ATA’s Providing for the Frontline initiative also features a photo contest to showcase drivers and their rigs. Drivers are encouraged to submit fun photo of themselves and their rigs. Once submitted, the photos will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a $25 electronic gift card for a meal of their choice while on the road. Multiple gift-card winners will be selected daily. To enter the photo contest or view the daily winners, visit www.trucking.org/thankatrucker.

Members of the industry are also encouraged to use the #thankatrucker hashtag on social media.

“Throughout this crisis, professional truck drivers have been there, delivering for all of us,” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “They have delivered to hospitals, markets and homes, keeping our nation moving forward. It is unfortunate that it took a global pandemic for these heroes to get the recognition they so richly deserve, but we are pleased to see them receive it now, and we’re proud to have this opportunity recognize them as the heroes they are.”