Information sought in theft of big rig owned by State of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A big rig has been reported stolen from an undisclosed address in Gaudalupe County in Texas. The yellow Peterbilt truck is owned by the State of Texas and has an oversized chrome front bumper, an extra-large sleeper, a large visor on the front windshield, auxiliary light strips on the air cleaners, four air horns mounted to the cab, and large chrome exhaust shields on the stacks.

The truck was reported stolen on Tuesday, April 7, and is thought to have been taken sometime overnight on Monday, April 6. Only the tractor was stolen; the trailer was left at the location of the theft.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation and wishes to remain anonymous can contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477). A tip can also be submitted online at guadalupecountycrimestoppers.org.