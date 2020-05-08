International Truck, Triumph financial service providers collaborate to provide personal protective equipment to truck drivers

LISLE, Ill. — International Truck, Triumph Business Capital and TriumphPay have collaborated to purchase and distribute more than $75,000 of personal protective equipment to truckers in need.

“While large fleets have a solid distribution network to provide protection to their drivers, many drivers for smaller fleets and independent drivers, like myself, are on our own,” said Ingrid Brown, principal for Rollin’ B LLC and a company driver for Fleenor Brothers Enterprises LTD.

“Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and masks are hard to come by these days,” Brown continued. “International Truck, Triumph Business Capital and TriumphPay doing this provides a great comfort. I can protect myself, assist in slowing the spread of this virus and still do my job.”

A truck driver for more than four decades and an advocate for the millions of truck drivers on the road, Brown has publicly shared the realities of life on the road during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Truck drivers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, regularly coming into contact with people as they deliver critical supplies across the country,” said Jordan Graft, president of TriumphPay. “We were compelled to take action after reading about Ingrid’s troubles sourcing PPE and purchased $25,000 worth of supplies. Thanks to International Truck, we are not only able to get these goods into the hands of drivers who need it most but are also able to add to the total amount of PPE supplied.”

International Truck, Triumph Business Capital and TriumphPay have each purchased $25,000 of critical personal protective equipment to be distributed through select International Truck dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Utilizing Navistar’s North American commercial-parts distribution network to ship the items, participating dealerships are collectively equipped with more than 6,500 masks and 6,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to share with drivers as they come in for service. Personal protective equipment will be distributed at these dealerships while supplies last, complete with personalized thank-you cards from International Truck employees and their families.

“Masks and disinfectants are still sparse at stores, making it difficult for drivers to protect themselves,” said Michael Cancelliere, president of Truck at Navistar. “We’re fortunate to partner with Triumph Business Capital and TriumphPay to make it easier for drivers to obtain necessary PPE in a location that’s safe for them, their vehicle and load. This is just another way we are able to show our customers and the industry that International cares and we’re with you for the long haul.”