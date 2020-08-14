Jim Mullen to step down from FMCSA at the end of August

By
Wendy Miller
-
12
Jim Mullen2
Jim Mullen will be stepping down as Deputy Administrator of the FMCSA at the end of August. (The Trucker File Photo)

WASHINGTON – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Deputy Administrator Jim Mullen will be leaving the U.S. Department of Transportation at the end of August, a USDOT spokesperson confirmed.

“We greatly appreciate Jim’s service and the work he has done for our country,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Trucker.  “Wiley Deck, currently a senior policy advisor to the Secretary and former FMCSA director of government affairs, will assume the role of deputy administrator of FMCSA.”

No further information regarding Mullen’s departure were given.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Rural Highway

Iowa DOT plan calls for upgrades, addition of truck parking areas throughout state; 18...

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation released a long-range plan for the state’s rest area system earlier this week. Under the plan, 30 of...
Truck on Rural Highway

PrePass Safety Alliances adds pre-clearance, bypass locations on 36 key routes in four states

PHOENIX — PrePass Safety Alliance now offers PrePass-approved carriers even more opportunities to safe time, money and fuel with the addition of 36 pre-clearance and...
Lansing Michigan on Map

I-496 improvements in Lansing, Michigan, promise streamlined travel for commercial drivers

LANSING, Mich. — Work on the Interstate 496 Pave the Way project in Lansing, part of the Rebuilding Michigan program instituted by Gov. Gretchen...
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here