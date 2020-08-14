Jim Mullen to step down from FMCSA at the end of August

WASHINGTON – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Deputy Administrator Jim Mullen will be leaving the U.S. Department of Transportation at the end of August, a USDOT spokesperson confirmed.
“We greatly appreciate Jim’s service and the work he has done for our country,” the spokesperson said in an email to The Trucker. “Wiley Deck, currently a senior policy advisor to the Secretary and former FMCSA director of government affairs, will assume the role of deputy administrator of FMCSA.”
No further information regarding Mullen’s departure were given.