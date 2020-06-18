Kenworth donates T680 sleeper as prize for America’s 2020 top rookie military veteran driver

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kenworth joins FASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes initiative for the fifth consecutive year to discover America’s top rookie military veteran driver, who has made the transition from serving in the U.S. armed forces to driving for a commercial fleet.

“FASTPORT’s mission is to educate and inform veterans about career opportunities in the nation’s trucking industry. An estimated 200,000 veterans make the transition from the military into the private sector each year,” said Brad Bentley, FASTPORT president.

Kenworth is providing the top award the 2020 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence recognition program — a Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axles.

“Kenworth recognizes the importance of supporting our veterans, and the donation of our on-highway flagship Kenworth T680 is one way to express our appreciation,” said Laura Block, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

“The Kenworth T680 will serve as a worthy award for a well-deserving veteran in the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” program this year,” Bentley said.

“The Transition Trucking award campaign offers a valuable platform to highlight veterans’ positive impact on the transportation industry, and to introduce veterans to the excellent economic opportunities offered by a career in trucking,” said Eric Eversole, vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes. “Hiring Our Heroes has helped more than 150,000 transitioning service members and veterans connect with career opportunities in industries nationwide, including trucking, and we hope that veterans will take this opportunity to shape their futures in this high-demand industry.”

The top driver will be determined by an expert panel of judges. To qualify, drivers must meet four eligibility requirements:

Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL.

Employed by a trucking company that has made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans on the Trucking Track Mentoring Program website.

First hired in a trucking position between January 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020.

“We urge fleets in America to nominate their best rookie military veteran drivers now serving the country in today’s challenging times,” Block said.

The nomination deadline is July 31. Full criteria and online nomination forms can be found on the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence website.