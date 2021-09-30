Kenworth T680 to haul National Christmas Tree

KIRKLAND, Wash. – A Kenworth T680 Next Generation model decked out in a special holiday wrap will transport the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from California to Washington, D.C., with a full slate of community celebrations during the journey.

This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree – an 84-foot tall White Fir – is scheduled to be harvested Oct. 25 from the Six Rivers National Forest in California, according to a news release from Paccar, who manufactures Kenworth trucks.

System Transport will operate the rig on its 3,300-mile route. The tour theme is ‘Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree.’

“It is an honor for System Transport to be selected to deliver the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. We expect a very memorable journey and look forward to sharing the Tree with people at the many events and out on the highway,” Dennis Williams, president and CEO of Trans-System, said.

The community celebrations will take place from Oct. 29 – Nov. 16 throughout California and across the U.S., culminating with the official tree lighting on the White House West Lawn in early December. Smaller companion trees also will be provided to decorate offices inside of the U.S. Capitol building and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with 15,000 handmade ornaments created by Californians.

“Kenworth is proud to play a part in delivering the ‘People’s Tree’ to Washington, D.C. for the eighth consecutive year,” said Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth marketing director. “This cross-country tour offers numerous opportunities to see this national symbol of celebration out on the highway or at the community events, and the Kenworth T680 Next Gen is the perfect truck for this important undertaking.”

The Kenworth T680 Next Gen was assembled by the employees at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio. The truck will return home with the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for a special event Nov. 15-16 for plant employees.

“This annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout California and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors, which works with the Forest Service to promote outdoor recreation and public access to federal lands for recreational purposes. “We’re grateful for the time and resources that Kenworth and System Transport are providing to help make this the best year yet.”

Below is the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

Oct. 29: Crescent City and Eureka, Calif.

Oct. 30: Willow Creek and Fortuna, Calif.

Oct. 31: Ukiah, Calif.

Nov. 1: Sausalito and Vallejo, Calif.

Nov. 2: Dixon, Calif.

Nov. 3: Sacramento and Sonora, Calif.

Nov. 4: Mariposa, Calif.

Nov. 6: Pasadena and Redlands, Calif.

Nov. 8: Holbrook, Ariz.

Nov. 9: Phoenix, Ariz.

Nov. 11: Albuquerque, N.M.

Nov. 13: Fayetteville, Ark. and Springfield, Mo.

Nov. 16: Williamsport, Md.

Nov. 19: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol Building (Washington, D.C.)