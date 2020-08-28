Kidnapped woman escapes 18-wheeler in Texas; another woman still in truck could be in danger

CISCO, Texas — Law-enforcement officials are asking for help finding a tractor-trailer that could be involved in human sex trafficking, according to a Facebook post by the Cisco Police Department.

According to the post, at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, officers responded to a call about a woman who had been seriously injured near the Flying J/Denny’s along Interstate 20 in Cisco. The Cisco Fire Department, emergency medical services personnel and state troopers were also on the scene.

The woman, who was injured after jumping from an 18-wheeler, later stated that she had been kidnapped in El Paso, Texas. The woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Law-enforcement officials believe the perpetrators intended to use the woman in sex-trafficking operations.

The truck is described as a green tractor with a white stripe and pulling a white box trailer. The vehicle is believed to be occupied by two Cuban males and a Caucasian male. It has been reported that another female was in the truck and that she may be in “grave danger.”

The Cisco Police Department has issued a statewide broadcast in an attempt to locate and detain the truck. Anyone who has information regarding the truck or its whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 254-629-1728.