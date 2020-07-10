Landstar announces winner of 2020 All-Star Truck Giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bobby Jordan of Soso, Mississippi, a Roadstar Million Mile Safe Driver for Landstar Systems Inc., has won the company’s 2020 All-Star Truck Giveaway, sponsored by Pilot Flying J. He will receive a brand-new 2020 Freightliner Cascadia.

Jordan was one of four finalists, all randomly drawn from Landstar’s pool of 1,086 active 1 million mile, 2 million mile, 3 million mile and Roadstars. Jordan has been leased to Landstar since 1982. He was recognized as a Million Mile Safe Driver in 1993 and as a Landstar Roadstar designee in 2001. The Roadstar designation is one of the company’s highest honors for truck owner-operators awarded to the “best of the best” based on their high levels of safety, productivity and excellence in customer service.

For the first time ever, the Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway, held July 8, took place virtually via Zoom video conferencing. During the virtual event, the 2020 Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway winner was determined after each of the four finalists selected the box they believed contained the key to the giveaway truck. Jordan guessed correctly to win the viper blue Freightliner Cascadia, which features a suite of safety systems, fuel-efficiency features, a Detroit DD15 14.8 L engine and a Detroit DT12 automated transmission.

“Wow! Thank you very much,” said a very emotional Bobby Jordan once he realized he’d won the giveaway truck. “Landstar has been good to me from the very beginning.”

Each year, Landstar gives away a truck, including all registration fees and taxes, to one of its Million Mile Safe Driver independent owner-operators. The 2020 Landstar All-Star giveaway truck marked the 41st truck giveaway in Landstar’s 32-year history as a company.

“Congratulations to Bobby Jordan. Awarding a Landstar independent owner-operator with a new truck is an honor every year. This year, we take tremendous pride in continuing this tradition during these unprecedented times of a global pandemic,” said Jim Gattoni, Landstar’s president and CEO.

“We thank all of our Roadstar and Million Mile Safe Drivers for their skills and their service excellence,” he continued. “We also appreciate the contributing support of our sponsor company, Pilot Flying J, in helping us give away such a life-changing prize.”

A recording of the Zoom event, held Wednesday, July 8, is available on Landstar’s social media channels including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Vimeo.