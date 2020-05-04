Louisiana extends commercial truck weight-limit waiver through May 31

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has extended the weight-limit waiver for commercial trucks assisting in COVID-19 relief efforts through May 31 or the end of the statewide stay-at-home order. The waiver allows commercial vehicles traveling on the state’s public highways to have a gross weight of 88,000 pounds.

Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state’s DOTD, announced the extension of the waiver on April 30, citing the continued spread of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, at the time of this writing, the state has a total of 29,673 reported cases and 1,991 deaths related to COVID-19.

Commercial truck drivers should be aware that the weight exemption does not apply to bridges and other structures that have posted weight limits. In addition, the waiver does not apply to commercial vehicles that are not operating in support of COVID-19 support efforts or to vehicles traveling on interstate highways or non-state-maintained highways. To view the waiver extension, click here.