Love’s joins growing list of retailers requiring customer face coverings to help stop spread of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Beginning July 29, Love’s Travel Stops will require customers to wear face coverings at every Love’s Travel Stop, Love’s Country Store, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco location across the U.S. The new requirement is intended to help protect customers, team members and local communities from the spread of COVID-19.

“We are joining other retailers by implementing a face-covering policy for customers, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials and adjust our practices to help keep our customers and team members safe,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “We want to thank our customers who continue to adapt to these protective measures implemented at Love’s.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19. Customers who don’t have their own face mask or covering can purchase them at Love’s.

Love’s will continue to prioritize the health and safety of customers and team members by performing vigorous and frequent cleaning and disinfecting measures, practicing social distancing and requiring all team members to wear face coverings.

To find a full list of measures Love’s has implemented because of the pandemic, click here.