Love’s offers new store-brand candy, water options for truckers, other travelers

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
21
Loves branded water
Love’s new premium bottled water is enriched with electrolytes. In addition, the travel-stop chain has expanded its lineup of store-brand snacks. (COURTESY: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores now has more snack and drink options available for customers with the expansion of its Love’s-brand product line. New candy and water options are now available.

“We listen to what our customers want, and what they want is superior products at competitive prices,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love’s. “Based off customer feedback, we’ve added new candy options this year and removed two that didn’t resonate. We’ll continue to introduce new products to keep our shelves stocked to get our customers back on the road quickly.”

Love’s Travel Snacks launched in June 2019 with the original candy line. New candy flavors include Sour Watermelon Jacks, Saltwater Taffy, Apple Rings, Watermelon Rings, Sour Belts and Frosted Heart Pretzels, joining the current lineup of French Burnt Peanuts, Starlight Mints, Gummy Bears, Fruit Slices, Peach Rings, Cherry Sours, Sour Worms and Orange Slices.

In addition, the company recently introduced Love’s Premium Water, which has electrolytes added for taste and health and comes in a 100% recyclable bottle. The bottled water is available in a variety of sizes and can be purchased in a 24-pack case.

“These lines represent Love’s entrepreneurial culture of pushing for new products and services to better serve customers,” Romig said.

