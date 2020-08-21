Love’s opens largest location ever: Georgia site adds 108 truck parking spaces, 100 jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Madison, Georgia, thanks to the chain’s largest-ever travel stop that opened Aug. 20. The Madison store, located off Interstate 20, adds 100 jobs and 108 truck parking spaces to Morgan County.
“We’re excited to open our largest travel stop ever — at over 17,000 square feet — and hire about 100 team members from the community in Morgan County,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Madison is a great location to add our amenities and services to give drivers a break and then get them back on the road quickly and safely.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 17,000 square feet;
- Godfather’s Pizza and Hardee’s restaurant;
- 108 truck parking spaces;
- 80 car parking spaces;
- Six RV parking spaces;
- Eight diesel bays;
- Nine showers;
- Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco;
- Laundry facilities;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
Click here for updates regarding temporary changes to Love’s operations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to Morgan County Elementary School in Madison.