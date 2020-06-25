Love’s opens locations in Tennessee and Missouri collectively adding 213 truck-parking spaces

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
7
new Love's in New Florance
The New Florence store, located off Interstate 70, adds 68 jobs and 89 truck parking spaces to Montgomery County. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Holladay, Tennessee, and New Florence, Missouri, thanks to two travel stops that opened Thursday, June 25. The Holladay store, located on U.S. Highway 641, adds 82 jobs and 124 truck parking spaces to Benton and Decatur counties. The New Florence store, located off Interstate 70, adds 68 jobs and 89 truck parking spaces to Montgomery County.

“Love’s is proud to open two new locations to help get our customers back on the road quickly,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Opening our 15th and 17th locations in Tennessee and Missouri, respectively, means professional and four-wheel drivers now have more safe, clean and well-maintained locations to stop at and recharge.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Holladay, Tennessee

  • More than 16,400 square feet.
  • Arby’s restaurant.
  • 124 truck parking spaces.
  • 65 car parking spaces.
  • Three RV parking spaces.
  • Nine diesel bays.
  • Nine showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • Love’s Truck Care.
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
  • CAT scale.
  • Dog park.

New Florence, Missouri

  • More than 13,800 square feet.
  • Arby’s restaurant.
  • 89 truck parking spaces.
  • 66 car parking spaces.
  • Three RV parking spaces.
  • Eight diesel bays.
  • Nine showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco.
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
  • CAT scale.
  • Dog park.

Please visit https://loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to the company’s operations.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the Benton County School District and $2,000 to the Montgomery County School District.

