Love’s Travel Stops now open in Wadsworth, Illinois, and Green River, Utah; offer total of 187 new truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, a nationwide travel-stop network, is now serving customers in Wadsworth, Illinois, and Green River, Utah, with the July 23 opening of two new locations.

The Wadsworth store, located on U.S. Highway 41, adds 75 jobs and 107 truck parking spaces to Lake County, Illinois. The Green River store, located off U.S. Highway 191, adds 55 jobs and 80 truck parking spaces to Emery County, Utah.

“Opening our 22nd location in Illinois and our seventh location in Utah is something we’re excited about,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We enjoy expanding in the states we’re already established in. At the same time, we’ll get to expose new customers to our red neon heart on the highway and our ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ that keep our customers coming back.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Wadsworth, Illinois

More than 12,000 square feet.

Arby’s restaurant.

107 truck parking spaces.

64 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

Green River, Utah

More than 7,000 square feet.

Arby’s restaurant.

80 truck parking spaces.

67 car parking spaces.

Six RV parking spaces.

Four showers.

Five diesel bays.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each location. In addition, Loves is donating $2,000 to be split between the Newport Fire Safety Foundation and the Sgt. John M. Penich Memorial in Wadsworth, Illinois, and $2,000 to be split between Book Cliff Elementary School and Green River High School in Green River, Utah.

