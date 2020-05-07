Love’s Travel Stops open in Alabama and Mississippi adding total of 109 truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Smiths Station, Alabama, and Walnut, Mississippi, thanks to two travel stops that opened Thursday, May 7. The Smiths Station store, located off U.S. Highway 280, adds 50 jobs and 51 truck parking spaces to Lee County. The Walnut store, located off U.S. Highway 72, adds 32 jobs and 58 truck parking spaces to Tippah County.

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Smiths Station, Alabama

More than 11,000 square feet.

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza.

51 truck parking spaces.

60 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Six diesel bays.

Six showers.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

Walnut, Mississippi

More than 7,300 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza.

58 truck parking spaces.

55 car parking spaces.

Two RV parking spaces.

Five diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

“Love’s is proud to open two new locations for our customers in the south,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Opening our 15th and 16th locations in Alabama and Mississippi, respectively, means giving more customers the products and amenities they love to help get them back on the road quicker.”

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 split between the Phenix City and Lee County Board of Education in Smiths Station and $2,000 to an organization that will be named soon in Walnut.

Visit https://loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to the company’s operations.