Man who set fire to tractor-trailer during Albany, New York, riot arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. — After an investigation by the Albany Police Department, a 24-year-old Albany man who set fire to a tractor-trailer during a riot in late May has been arrested.

Ah-Juan Boyd was arrested and charged with riot in the first degree, a Class E felony; third-degree arson, a Class C felony; and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.

On May 30 at about 9:30 p.m., Boyd was a participant in a riot on South Pearl Street. in which rioters stopped a tractor trailer on the street and removed the driver. Boyd then proceeded to set fire to the tractor-trailer as it was parked in the middle of South Pearl Street at Westerlo Street.

Boyd was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance.