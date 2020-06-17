Man who set fire to tractor-trailer during Albany, New York, riot arrested

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
7
Albany truck fire
On May 30 at about 9:30 p.m., Ah-Juan Boyd was a participant in a riot on South Pearl Street in which rioters stopped a tractor trailer on South Pearl Street and removed the driver. (Courtesy: Albany Police Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. — After an investigation by the Albany Police Department, a 24-year-old Albany man who set fire to a tractor-trailer during a riot in late May has been arrested.

Ah-Juan Boyd was arrested and charged with riot in the first degree, a Class E felony; third-degree arson, a Class C felony; and second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.

On May 30 at about 9:30 p.m., Boyd was a participant in a riot on South Pearl Street. in which rioters stopped a tractor trailer on the street and removed the driver. Boyd then proceeded to set fire to the tractor-trailer as it was parked in the middle of South Pearl Street at Westerlo Street.

Boyd was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here